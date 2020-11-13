Rosemary Morgan
Indianapolis - 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1930 in English, Indiana as the daughter of Guido and Loraine McMahel.
Rosemary is survived by her sons: Mark (Kandi) Morgan, Gary (Kathryn) Morgan; grandchildren: Michael Morgan, Tyler Morgan, Hillary Pollock, Mihaela Morgan; 2 great grandchildren; and sister, Martha Cain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 63 years, Paul E. Morgan.
Rosemary will be laid to rest on November 23, 2020 at 2pm at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Indianapolis. To view the obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
.