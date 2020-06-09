Rosemary Peoni
1934 - 2020
Rosemary Peoni

Indianapolis - Rosemary (Palamara) Peoni, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Paul Palamara and Frances (Velona) Palamara.

Rosemary attended Holy Rosary grade school and graduated from Saint Mary's. She and Samuel were married at Holy Rosary in 1955. She was a long time member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Paul Peoni; grandchildren, Mark Peoni and Morgan Peoni; and sister, Carmela Kidwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Peoni; and son, Charles Peoni.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. A prayer service will be conducted on Friday at 8:45 am at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2905 Carson Avenue, Indianapolis.

Rosemary will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Prayer Service
08:45 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
