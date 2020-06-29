Rosemary (Bingham) Ribelin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary (Bingham) Ribelin

Rosemary (Bingham) Ribelin, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2020 in Franklin. She was a longtime resident of Franklin and Indianapolis. She is the widow of Richard Grant Ribelin, who preceded her in passing on August 17, 2005.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 N. Morton Street (U.S. 31) Franklin, Indiana 46131. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin following COVID-19 guidelines. Entombment will follow the service at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Visit our website for full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved