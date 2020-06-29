Rosemary (Bingham) Ribelin
Rosemary (Bingham) Ribelin, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2020 in Franklin. She was a longtime resident of Franklin and Indianapolis. She is the widow of Richard Grant Ribelin, who preceded her in passing on August 17, 2005.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 N. Morton Street (U.S. 31) Franklin, Indiana 46131. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin following COVID-19 guidelines. Entombment will follow the service at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.