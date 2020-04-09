|
|
RoseMary Super Goebel
"RoseMary, always dressed to the 9's"
We are saddened to note the passing of our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, RoseMary Goebel. She battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious heart surgery she suffered in March, 2014, and the subsequent issues relating to that. Her more recent stroke was too much to overcome. She will be remembered by her family and friends.
RoseMary was born RoseMary Super in 1927 in Flensburg, MN to Frank and Stella Super. She was one of 8 children. She moved to Indianapolis in 1947, where she met and married the "love of her life", the late Edward (Ed) L. Goebel in 1948. Together they had 6 children; Gwenn, Diane, Roxanne (Pat) Dickey, Jennifer (Dave) Gregory, Edward II, & Brent (Lisa). They also had 8 grandchildren; Sean, Austen, Luke, Danielle, Garrett, Christopher, Michael & Jack, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Early on, RoseMary was a homemaker, taking care of Ed, their kids and the home they built themselves in Greenwood. In 1970, she went to work for the Greenwood Post Office, retiring in 1990. After her retirement, she and Ed traveled extensively, plus she took many trips with family and friends.
Ed died in 2004, and RoseMary went on. Always looking and acting younger than her age, she continued by herself, taking care of her home until the end. She was an avid card player, always ready for a game of euchre or bridge. She played in several card clubs, as well as with her family. She was a member of a service sorority for many years.
RoseMary was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church (70 years). She and Ed both gave of themselves over the years doing whatever they were called to do.
RoseMary donated her remains to the Indiana University School of Medicine.
RoseMary's legacy of love will live on in her family & friends, and she was a "SUPER" person.
Due to the pandemic crisis, RoseMary's "Celebration of Life" will be at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020