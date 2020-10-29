Rosenell "Rose" RohrmanIndianapolis - Rosenell "Rose" Rohrman, 94 of Indianapolis, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1926 to the late Anthony and Lucy Delatore.She is survived by her children: Edward L. (Peggy) Rohrman, Joseph A. (Sarah) Rohrman, and Dee Rohrman Allen; grandchildren, Clay Rohrman, Jamie (Dan) Brodnax, Joey (Becky) Watson, and Ashley Rohrman; and great grandchildren, Morgan Brodnax, Hailey Brodnax, Stryker Rohrman, Emerson Watson, and Joey Watson.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Lewis "Ed" Rohrman.Memorial contributions can be given to St. Mary of the Woods-Nun Retirement.Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding private services at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.