Rosine M. "Sisty" Birt White
Indianapolis - NOVEMBER 1, 1927 - MAY 30, 2019
Rosine M. "Sisty" Birt White, age 91 entered Heaven's gates to be reunited with her husband of 66 years at his passing in 2014, Benjamin T. White. She was born in Indianapolis to the late Donald Birt and Florence Baker Birt and lived her life there. She was also predeceased by her brother, George Birt, best friends, Earl and Judy Johnson and her many beloved canine buddies.
Sisty, as her brother named her and all her friends called her, graduated from Shortridge High School and then attended Butler University, where she became a member of the Pi Phi Sorority. She was a member of the former Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served God and rejoiced in her love for music by singing in the choir along with her husband. She worked for American United Life Insurance Company until giving birth to her first child in 1952 when she became a loving mother and homemaker.
Her greatest joys in life were her family and her dog, Sadie. Two of her most used catchphrases were "my family is my best medicine" and "too blessed to be stressed". She had a special fondness for her grandparents, Baker and Pa Baker. She had a special love for her best friend's children who came to visit her until she passed. She loved Gatlinburg, TN. A passion she shared with her husband and daughters. This continued with Gatlinburg weddings and with her many phenomenal visits with her youngest daughter and grandchildren. She loved caramel apples, Steak n Shake patty melts and orange freezes, her catalogues, crossword puzzles and coupons, her TV shows and reruns…Dick Van Dyke, I Love Lucy, Seinfeld, Columbo, Perry Mason, Castle and so many more. She loved penguins, butterflies and making everyone she met feel special. She had no enemies and everyone she met became a friend. She was good natured and laughed when being teased about mispronouncing words which she did frequently. She was a beautiful, kind and sweet soul with a smile that reached her eyes. Her life was a cherished gift for all who knew her.
Sisty is survived by her sister, Susan (Lyman"Pinky") Williams and her daughters, Kim (Lou) Moschell and Kris (Mike) Mahoney. She is grandmother to Kori (Robert) Hensman, Erin (Dan) Wagoner, Kelsey Mahoney (Maury Winter), Conner Mahoney, and Claire "Rosine" Mahoney. She is great grandmother to Kylie Cowell (Noah Davis), Jacob Wagoner, Dustin Hensman, Paige Fulton, Brennan Wagoner and Miles Wagoner. She is great great grandmother to Nohlee Davis, Karsynn Cowell and Nylah Davis. She is survived by her nephews, Gordon (Carol), Rick and Greg (Lisa) Rapp. She is also survived by her grand and great-grand canine buddies: Iggy and Reesee, Benji, Jax, Harper, Wilson, Mina and Duke.
Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East Funeral Center, 10722 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 PM. Flowers may be sent to this location and donations may be made to her favorite charity, The Indianapolis Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019