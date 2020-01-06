Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Ross Knowlton Burnside Obituary
Indianapolis - Ross Knowlton Burnside 82 of Indianapolis formerly Speedway passed away January 01, 2020. Ross was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 21, 1937 to Clarence Knowlton and Alice (Burkeland) Burnside. Ross was an engineer where he worked for Bryant HVAC and retired from Carrier Corporation where he wrote operation manuals after 35 + years of service. He was a former member of St John's Episcopal Church. Ross was a member and past president (1993-1994) of the Speedway Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow. A memorial visitation and celebration of life for Ross will be held on Thursday January 09, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 2 to 6 pm. Ross is survived by his wife Merilyn Jo (Hacker) Burnside, his sons; Justin (Roberta "Bobbi") Burnside and Lance Burnside. Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Awareness Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
