Roxanne Basham
Indianapolis - Linda Roxanne Basham, age 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Larry Basham; children: William, Kevin, and Jaylen Basham; brother: Richard Shafer; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3255 N. German Church Rd., Indianapolis. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019