Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Roxie Jean Arbuckle


1936 - 2019
Roxie Jean Arbuckle Obituary
Roxie Jean Arbuckle

Indianapolis - Roxie passed away peacefully early in the morning of October 28, 2019. She was born Roxie Jean Brown to Forrest Arthur and Hazel (Flowers) Brown in Topeka, Kansas on October 11, 1936. She attended the University of Kansas, where she met her husband of 38 years, Gordon Russell Arbuckle. They established residence in Indianapolis in 1960.

Roxie was a schoolteacher, but her greatest passion was raising her three children. She loved to say that "all she ever wanted to be was a mother."

Roxie was a dear friend to many, and the life of the party wherever she landed. The nickname, "Foxy Roxie" followed her most of her years, including recently during her illnesses and medical treatments. She was a consummate cook and entertainer and an outstanding bridge player, voracious reader and lover of the daily crossword. Roxie was an avid traveler and loved spending time with her family at Lake Lemon. She was also a devoted member of Chapter P, PEO Sisterhood for over 50 years and spent many years volunteering with Meals on Wheels of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gordon.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Jean Dugan (Tom), Christopher Gordon Arbuckle (Katie) and Alisa Jane Sweetwood (Will), her beloved grandchildren Nicholas (Libby), Christopher and Timothy (fiancée Samantha Birchfield) Dugan, Erica and Trace Arbuckle, and brothers Dean and Rick Brown. Also surviving is her long time devoted companion, Tom Bonar, and many precious friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Stonecrest of Meridian Hills and the staff at Brookdale Hospice for their kind and loving care of Roxie and her family during this difficult time.

Calling will be Tuesday, November 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary -Nora with service to follow at 5 p.m. Burial will be private. Following the service, please join us to raise a glass in celebration of Roxie's indomitable spirit and zest for life at Meridian Hills Country Club, 7099 Spring Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place a remembrance.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
