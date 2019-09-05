|
Roy Carl Levin
Indianapolis - Roy Carl Levin, age 92, a longtime resident of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky, surrounded by his three daughters, Lisa, Linda and Laurie. Roy, born and raised in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan graduated University of Michigan where he received Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial and Mechanical Engineering. During World War II, Roy enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Chicago Pier where he worked on sonar technology.
After graduation from college, Roy was recruited by Eli Lilly and Company and relocated to Indianapolis. While he worked at Lilly, he met and married lovely Arline Elizabeth Stafford who also was employed there as an Executive Secretary. He attended Butler University in the evenings where he received his Master of Science degree in Business Administration. For over 33 years, Roy held various positions in the Industrial Engineering department and retired as Executive Director of Industrial Engineering.
One of his most fulfilling lifetime career projects came upon his retirement from Eli Lilly. Roy was selected to oversee and act as Project Director for the development and construction of the New Indianapolis Zoo which had generous support from Lilly Endowment. This involved working alongside the Zoo Director, the planning and design teams, architects and engineers. The Zoo was instrumental in leading the way as part of the vision for the revitalization and redevelopment of the White River State Park and downtown Indianapolis.
Ever the family man, Roy and Arline took their daughters to Camp Michigania Alumni Family Camp for fourteen years in a row while the girls were growing up, as well as later taking their annual summer vacation to Crystal Lake, Michigan.
Roy was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church and held various roles including Elder, Deacon and Chairperson for the Church's Stewardship and Fundraising committees. He is a past President of the Marion County Advocacy Resource Center (ARC) for those with intellectual and development disabilities and the University of Michigan Alumni Club. He was also an active member of Kiwanis International.
An avid local sports fan, Roy and Arline had season tickets to the Indianapolis Colts football, Indians baseball and the Ice hockey teams. He enjoyed many sports including sailing, tennis, bowling and ice skating. Roy loved jazz and swing dancing with his wife. He enjoyed traveling throughout the world with Arline to various locations including Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska and many trips to visit his "west coast" daughters.
Later in life, Roy took a painting class that inspired him and uncovered a hidden passion and talent. He delighted his family and friends with watercolor and oil paintings of Michigan landscapes, nature and still life.
Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Arline Elizabeth Levin. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Dawn Levin, Linda (Douglas) Mitchell and Laurie (Leonid) Krashanoff; 5 grandchildren; 1 brother, Donald (Dale) Levin and 1 sister, Ethel (Art) Elico, his brother-in-law Raymond Stafford and sister-in-law Judith Sutton and a host of loving extended family members and life-long friends. He was incredibly close and enjoyed interacting with his many nieces and nephews. Roy joins in Heaven his parents, Carl William Levin and Lucille Beatrice Levin, both of Sault Sainte Marie, as well as his brother Herbert William Levin.
Roy will be long remembered for his quiet strength, generosity, positive outlook, his deft ability of being "large and in charge", strong faith and his active community participation. His supportive demeanour and wise family guidance will continue to act as a role model for his legacy.
A calling will take place at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel on Monday, September 9th, from 4pm to 8pm. www.flannerbuchanan.com. Services will be conducted Tuesday, September 10th at Christ Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Carroll Road and 79th Street at 11:00 am 317.335.7600. Private burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church www.christpresby.org or the Indianapolis Zoo https://www.indianapoliszoo.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019