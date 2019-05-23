|
|
Roy Chester Dobbs
Indianapolis - Roy Chester Dobbs, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 25, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 West Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana. Interment to follow service at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, 1134 West 30th Street, Indianapolis IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019