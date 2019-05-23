Services
Christ Temple
430 W Fall Creek Pky North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly
430 West Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Dobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Chester Dobbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Chester Dobbs Obituary
Roy Chester Dobbs

Indianapolis - Roy Chester Dobbs, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 25, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 West Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana. Interment to follow service at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, 1134 West 30th Street, Indianapolis IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.