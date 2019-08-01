|
|
Roy Franklin Frankenberger
- - Roy Franklin Frankenberger was born on August 20, 1952 and passed away on July 26, 2019.
Roy was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Florence, his brother Raymond and his nephew Dougie.
Survivors include: sisters; Sharon Meyer and Barbara Parsons and his brothers; John and Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
There will be a Visitation on Friday, August 2, 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral Service immediately following at 1:00pm. Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019