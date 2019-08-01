Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Frankenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Franklin Frankenberger


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Franklin Frankenberger Obituary
Roy Franklin Frankenberger

- - Roy Franklin Frankenberger was born on August 20, 1952 and passed away on July 26, 2019.

Roy was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Florence, his brother Raymond and his nephew Dougie.

Survivors include: sisters; Sharon Meyer and Barbara Parsons and his brothers; John and Jim.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

There will be a Visitation on Friday, August 2, 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral Service immediately following at 1:00pm. Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now