Rubert E. Smith



Avon - Rubert Eugene "Smitty" Smith, age 100 of Avon passed peacefully on June 20, 2019 at Danville Regional Rehabilitation surrounded by family. He was born on September 3, 1918 in Mifflin, IN to William C. and Sarah J. Smith. He had 6 brothers and sisters along with a beloved stepfather, Gilbert Dearborn. All of whom preceded him in death.



Smitty was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and proudly served during World War II in the US Army Air Corps. He primarily served in North Africa and Italy from 1942 to 1945.



He wed Geraldine Paschal of Marengo, IN on March 27, 1947 and together, they had one daughter, Wanda (Smith) Ludlow who survives. Smitty and Geraldine were married for 56 years until her death on December 18, 2003.



Smitty was employed in the timber business until going to work at the Telephone Company (AT&T, Indiana Bell, Ameritech, SBC, AT&T) where he was employed for 32 years, retiring in 1980.



Memberships include being a Charter Member of the Everett Mason VFW Post 6160 in English, IN, the Avon American Legion Post 145, and the Telephone Pioneers.



Smitty was well loved in his community and was active with the Indy Honor Flight. Some of his favorite activities included: meeting for coffee 2 times a day with friends, spending time with his family, especially his 2 great grandchildren, Cameron and Adalyn, dog sitting his grand-dog, Max and great grand-dogs, Jasper and Chloe, working in his Garden, sitting on his front porch and visiting "down home".



Survivors include daughter, Wanda Ludlow (Mike) of Danville, Grandson, Matthew Ludlow (Heather) of Heritage Lake, Great Grandchildren, Cameron and Adalyn Ludlow of Heritage Lake, and numerous other family members and friends.



Visitation will be at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon, IN, 3pm-8pm Friday June 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Denbo Funeral Home with Rev. Tilden Jones officiating, in English, IN on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Visitation 12pm until the time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168 or the Mifflin Cemetery Association, 2318 W. Old Felker Road, English, IN 47718. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019