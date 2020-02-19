|
Ruby Adell (Adams) Soots
Oxford, GA - In loving memory of Ruby Adell Adams Soots, 93 years of age, born September 7, 1926 and passed away February 14, 2020. Last survivor of a family of twelve, from Tulia Texas, in the southern plains. Last of the pioneers and survivors of the great dust bowl of the 1920's. Mother of four surviving sons; Mike, Gordon, Dennis, and Bruce. Two daughter in laws; Cheryl and Debbie. Four grandkids; Jennifer, Hollie, Jeremy, and Heather. A great great grandmother and mentor to many. Widow to both Vernon Vessels in 1998 and Ralph Soots in 1994. A Christian and 20 year hospital volunteer in the ICU with over 12,000 hours of service. Retired bookkeeper for Clark Ad Agency, and she earned a 2 year degree in singing from Hardin Simmons College of music in Abilene Texas. Ruby traveled with her second husband from the Great lakes to the Gulf of Mexico in a 35 foot boat. A world traveler and avid gardener. She will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A funeral service will follow at 12pm. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Ruby at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020