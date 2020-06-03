Ruby C. Williams
Indianapolis - 96, passed away on May 31, 2020. A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Sat., June 6, 2020 at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 8035 Craig St, Indpls, IN 46250, with visitation from 9 am.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.