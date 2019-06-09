Services
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
For more information about
Ruby Dale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Dale


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Dale Obituary
Ruby Dale

Indianapolis - Ruby Dale, 95, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born in Salina, Kansas, to Manford and Maude Tuman Jennings on April 22, 1924.

Ruby is survived by her loving family: son, William J. Dale, Jr. (Jill) of Indianapolis; daughter, Debra Horn of Warrenville, IL; grandchildren, Laura Haas (Bill) of Fishers, Kristen Boice (Mark) of Noblesville, Will Dale of Indianapolis, Corinne Powers (Scott) of Los Angeles, CA, Caroline Horn of San Francisco, CA, Chris Horn of Champaign, IL; great-granddaughters, Ali and Kate Boice of Noblesville.

Internment in Salina, KS at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now