|
|
Ruby Dale
Indianapolis - Ruby Dale, 95, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born in Salina, Kansas, to Manford and Maude Tuman Jennings on April 22, 1924.
Ruby is survived by her loving family: son, William J. Dale, Jr. (Jill) of Indianapolis; daughter, Debra Horn of Warrenville, IL; grandchildren, Laura Haas (Bill) of Fishers, Kristen Boice (Mark) of Noblesville, Will Dale of Indianapolis, Corinne Powers (Scott) of Los Angeles, CA, Caroline Horn of San Francisco, CA, Chris Horn of Champaign, IL; great-granddaughters, Ali and Kate Boice of Noblesville.
Internment in Salina, KS at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019