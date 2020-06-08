Ruby Hamilton
Indianapolis - Ruby Hamilton, 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on June 4, 2020. A service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at Great Commission Church of God at 12 p.m. Visitation will begin from 10am - 12pm.
Indianapolis - Ruby Hamilton, 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on June 4, 2020. A service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at Great Commission Church of God at 12 p.m. Visitation will begin from 10am - 12pm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.