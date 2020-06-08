Ruby Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Hamilton

Indianapolis - Ruby Hamilton, 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on June 4, 2020. A service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at Great Commission Church of God at 12 p.m. Visitation will begin from 10am - 12pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Great Commission Church of God
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
12:00 PM
Great Commission Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved