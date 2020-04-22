Services
Ruby Jean Puckett


1921 - 2020
Ruby Jean Puckett Obituary
Ruby Jean Puckett

Franklin - Ruby "Jean" Puckett, 98, of Franklin, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1921 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Alonzo Richard and Snowden Wallace (Wyatt) Kashner.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Jean's service will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Burial will be at Round Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
