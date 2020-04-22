|
Ruby Jean Puckett
Franklin - Ruby "Jean" Puckett, 98, of Franklin, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1921 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Alonzo Richard and Snowden Wallace (Wyatt) Kashner.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Jean's service will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Burial will be at Round Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020