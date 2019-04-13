|
Ruby "Peggy" Katherine Carver
Indianapolis - Ruby "Peggy" Katherine Carver, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on November 23, 1934 in Glasgow, KY to Loy and Mary Bell (Garrison) Eubank of Glasgow, KY.
She was a devoted and loving wife of 57 years to her husband Billy and a caring and loving mother to their seven children. There was never a dull moment in a house with so many children and eventually so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy worked for many years as a nursing aide and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of caring for her patients at St. Francis and Winona hospital systems in Indianapolis. Peggy demonstrated a grit and determination, coupled with an unsurpassed sense of humor, which will continue to serve as an inspiration and a source of strength to those who knew her.
She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends, and all who knew her.
Peggy is survived her children, Charles (Gail) Carver, Pam (Kent) Frost, Hazel (Greg) Griffo, Billy E. (Tina) Carver, Terry Carver, Caroline (Michael) Weilhamer; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; and niece.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas "Little Daddy" and Bessie "Little Momma" (Mayfield) Eubank; parents, Loy and Mary Bell (Garrison) Eubank; daughter, Tina Carver; sister, Mary Loyd Page (Eubank); and her husband, Billy Ray Carver.
Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park (425 N. Holt Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46222). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Floral Park funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019