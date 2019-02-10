Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Ruby King Cain

Indianapolis - 91, passed away February 8, 2019. Ruby was a graduate of Howe High School and she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Butler University. She was president of King's Inc., and she taught at School 91 in Indianapolis, Carmel Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary in Carmel. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Cain. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Gotshall and Beverly Laughlin; son, Kenneth R. Cain; and three granddaughters, Katie Gotshall (Seattle, WA), Meg Gotshall (Oslo, Norway) and Joy Laughlin (Huber, Nashville). Ruby always said that she had a "Charmed Life". Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
