Ruby Mae Locke
Indianapolis - 95, passed away May 11, 2020. On Saturday, May 30, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Barnes United Methodist Church, with visitation from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.