Ruby Mae Locke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Mae Locke

Indianapolis - 95, passed away May 11, 2020. On Saturday, May 30, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Barnes United Methodist Church, with visitation from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Barnes United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved