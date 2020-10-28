1/
Ruby "Maxine" Vicars
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Ruby "Maxine" Vicars

Greenwood - Ruby "Maxine" Vicars of Greenwood passed away October 25, 2020 at Greenwood Village South. She was 96. She was born November 24, 1923 in Jackson County, Indiana to the late Ora and Pearl (Russell) Gregory. She had been employed with Perry Township Schools as Secretary-Treasurer. She enjoyed wintering in Leesburg, Florida, golfing, and participating in women's activities at Southport Baptist Church.

Maxine is survived by her daughter Rita A. Kemmerer (Russell); grandchildren Matthew Kemmerer (Alisa) and Molly Neukam (John); great-grandchildren Malory Rae Kemmerer, Andrew James Kemmerer, Clara Louise Neukam and Ella Ruby Neukam; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by her husband Raymond L. "Ray" Vicars; sister Ruth Gregory as well as six additional siblings. A special thanks to the loving staff at Greenwood Village South. Your compassion and commitment has been truly appreciated.

Funeral Service for Maxine will be 11:00a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at One Christian Church (Southport Baptist Church), 2901 E. Banta Road, Indianapolis, Indiana with calling from 10:00a.m. until the hour of service. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Memorial Contributions have been suggested to the Indianapolis Children's Museum. Online condolences may be offered at www.singletonmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
One Christian Church (Southport Baptist Church)
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
One Christian Church (Southport Baptist Church)
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Community Mortuary
1202 S. Lynhurst Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 885-7585
Memories & Condolences

