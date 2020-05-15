Rudolph "Rudy" Gengenbach
Fishers - Rudolph "Rudy" Gengenbach, 90, passed away May 10, 2020. Rudy was born on July 18, 1929 in Windsor, Canada to the late Henry and Jean (Suderman) Gengenbach. Rudy attended Lawrence Institute of Technology (LIT) in Detroit, MI where he was a member of Kappa Phi Sigma, Lambda Iota Tau, the Honor Society, served on the student council, and 1954 yearbook editor. He graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology with a BSEE degree in 1954. Upon graduation, Rudy worked at Square-D and Klockner Moeller in Toronto, Canada. On May 26, 1956 Rudy married Evelyn "Ev" G. Taube from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and on June 20,1964 Rudy, Ev and their three sons immigrated to the US.
Upon arrival in the US, Rudy worked for Reliance Electric Company living in Toledo OH, South Bend, IN, Chicago, IL and then Carmel, IN. In 1979, Rudy started his own company, Mechanical Electrical Systems in Indianapolis, IN which his sons still run today. Rudy enjoyed racing sailboats, cruises, and spending time with family. He and Evelyn also enjoyed traveling. One of their more memorable trips included visiting the town of Gengenbach in the Black Forest Germany, and a trip to New Zealand and Australia to visit family. After he retired, Rudy and Ev moved to The Lexington Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL where they spent 20 years playing golf, enjoying the wonderful seafood in the area, and hosting beach trips for friends and family. Rudy and Ev became proud US citizens in March 2012. In late 2017 after hurricane Erma, Rudy and Ev returned to the Indianapolis area to be near family.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn; children, Rand (Janette) Gengenbach, Michael (Deirdre) Gengenbach, and Gary Gengenbach, grandchildren Ana Jean Gengenbach, Adrienne Gengenbach, and Haley Gengenbach. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family in the US, Canada, and Australia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.