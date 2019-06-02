|
Rudy Mueller
Louisville, KY - Rudy Mueller was born in Louisville on August 24, 1925 to Rudolph F. and Victoria Meagher Mueller. Rudy moved to Indianapolis continue his education, but as a friend described it, he had dual citizenship. Health prompted a move back to Louisville in 2017 to the Masonic Home Kentucky where he died on Memorial Day. Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Carl, and is survived by his wife, Jeanne Guthrie Mueller and sister, Mary Martha Mueller. A memorial was celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Rome Church. Interment will take place on Friday, June 7 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Peace cemetery in Indianapolis.
A combat Marine veteran on Iwo Jima, Rudy's priorities were faithful to God, Country, Family and the Corp. Semper Fidelis!
Expressions of sympathies might be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from June 2 to June 4, 2019