Bluitt and Son Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Rufus Edwards
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater One Way Apostolic Church
5840 E. 16th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater One Way Apostolic Church
5840 E. 16th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards


1953 - 2019
Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards Obituary
Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards

Indianapolis - Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards, age 66 of Indianapolis, received his wings on November 13, 2019. Homegoing services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with calling from 9:00 am until time of services at the Greater One Way Apostolic Church, 5840 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46218. Burial will be in Washington Park Cemetery. Floral tributes may be delivered to the church beginning one hour prior to time of calling. Services of comfort will be provided by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
