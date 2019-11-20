|
Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards
Indianapolis - Deacon Rufus Marshall Edwards, age 66 of Indianapolis, received his wings on November 13, 2019. Homegoing services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with calling from 9:00 am until time of services at the Greater One Way Apostolic Church, 5840 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46218. Burial will be in Washington Park Cemetery. Floral tributes may be delivered to the church beginning one hour prior to time of calling. Services of comfort will be provided by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019