Russell A. Barber



New Palestine - Long-time New Palestine resident Russell Avon Barber passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 94 after a full life of service to the country and to his community.



Mr. Barber was married to the love of his life, Loyce Alderson Barber, for 63 years. She died in 2011.



Mr. Barber is survived by a brother, Maxie Barber, and five children, Kathy Barber Hersh of Deland, Florida, Jennifer Welt of Greenfield, twins Joseph Barber of Greenfield and Jane Andrick of Deland, Florida, and Jonathan Barber of Los Angeles. His grandchildren, Chad Welt, Kody Hersh, David Hersh, Andrea Barber, John Riley Andrick, and Tom Andrick - were all tutored in baseball and driving a John Deere tractor lawnmower.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. A graveside at 1:00 p.m. at Washington Park East Cemetery.









