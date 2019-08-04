|
|
Russell "Russ" Adomatis
Noblesville - Russell "Russ" Lee Adomatis, 84, of Noblesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Russ was born on December 10, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Alex and Mildred (Lynch) Adomatis. He graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1952 and Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois in 1956. Upon graduation, he married his college sweetheart Dorothy Schantz on August 18, 1956. For two years, he worked at his father's business, Builders Lumber Company, before becoming co-owner with his brother, Richard Adomatis, upon their father's unexpected death.
Russ developed a passion for residential and land estate and was a licensed realtor from 1964-2013 where he was a pioneer in the real estate market in Indiana, helping develop real estate sales. Early in his career, he was the first person in Indiana to sell one million dollars in listings in one calendar year, a monumental achievement at that time. He thrived in real estate, becoming a vice president at F.C. Tucker Company. Later in his career, he switched to Century 21 Scheetz and ultimately retired from Real Estate Links. He accumulated numerous awards and achievements throughout his career for his hard work ethic, consistently high sales, and commitment to his clients. During his career, he also mentored hundreds of real estate agents to learn how to develop relationships between builders, sellers, and purchasers.
Being a part of a Bible-believing church community was important to Russ. Throughout his adult life, he was actively involved with Hope Church, Faith Missionary Church, Colonial Hills Baptist Church, and Trinity Wesleyan Church. In the later years, he faithfully attended Grace Community Church.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Schantz Adomatis; sisters, Ruth and Rosemary Adomatis; and son-in-law, Dr. Mark G. Richards.
Russ is survived by his four children, Cyndi Richards, Lori (Jim) Rock, Jodi (David) Burtner, and Brandon (Lisa) Adomatis; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
His family invites you to honor his life well lived on Sunday, August 25th in Grace Community Church, 5504 146th Street, Noblesville, IN 46062.
A visitation will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 4:00 p.m.
A private burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana where he will be laid to rest at his family's burial site.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Russ' memory can be made to the Grace Care Center Foundation, 5504 146th Street, Noblesville, IN 46062. Checks may be payable to the GCC Foundation with "Russ Adomatis" in the memo line. An online donation can be made by going to GCCfoundation.us where you can also give in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019