Russell G. Worman
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Russell G. Worman, age 72, formerly of Indianapolis, on February 22, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He is survived by his wife, Janet Worman, along with his daughters Amber Worman (Kyle Christie) and Katelynn (Logan) Corbin. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Valley of the Sun Cemetery (Chandler, AZ). Please view the extended memorial at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/russell-worman-9047803
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020