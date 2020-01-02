Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Russell J. Conrad Obituary
Russell J. Conrad

New Albany - Russell J. Conrad, 87, passed away Tuesday in New Albany, Indiana. He was born in Harrison County, Indiana to the late William R. and Zula (Coomer) Conrad. He was retired from the FAA after 20 years and attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Indianapolis, where he and his late wife Joyce (Cooper) Conrad were longtime residents.. Russell was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served for 21 years. His service included both the Korean and Vietnam wars for which he received the Bronze Star along with several other service awards.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Vicci) and Kelly (Lucia); his brother Donnie Conrad; sisters, Linda Staniford and Eva Bundren; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Friday and after 12 PM Saturday at the Market Street Chapel of Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St., New Albany, IN)

His funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday in the Market Street Chapel with burial in Wolfe Cemetery, Georgetown, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
