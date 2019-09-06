|
Mr. Russell Leroy Wells, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence. He was 79. Russ was born October 3, 1939 in Beech Grove, Indiana a son of the late Harry C. and Mary E. (Craft) Wells.
Russ was a graduate of Howe High School and later graduated from Indiana University with an Associates degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and then served his community as a police officer with the Indianapolis Police Department for 41 years, retiring in 2006 as a lieutenant. He had also worked in security for Indianapolis Power and Light Co. for 15 years. Russ was a member of Center United Methodist Church for 24 years where he was active in the Emmaus community; a 50-year member of Keystone Lodge No. 251, F&AM; Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis; Murat Shrine; the American Legion as well as the Marine Corps League.
Russ was a 'stay busy' type of guy and loved tinkering with old cars and trucks, shopping and baseball (especially the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs). He was considerate and conscientious man and if he found that someone needed something, he got it for them and would only settle for the best he could find. He was a family man in every sense of the word. He loved his family dearly and was a wonderful provider and took care of them and so many others. Russ enjoyed taking vacations with the family and cherished every moment he could spend with them.
Russ is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia 'Ginny' (Bucy) Wells, whom he married August 27, 1961; his daughters, Kimberly (Terry) Shields, Kelly (Jerry) LeMasters, Kathy (Bob) Collins and Karen (Jeremiah) Grider; his grandchildren, Stacey (Daniel) Miller, Stephanie (Peter) Laclede, Sarah (Eron) Ferrell, Taylor (Joel) Cox, Christopher Collins, Tory (Josh Eacret) LeMasters, Kacey (Kyle) Altman, Tyler (Mikey Wyman) LeMasters, Abigail Grider, Alex Grider and Aaron Grider; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte Miller, Avery Laclede, Ethan Laclede and one on the way, Leo Altman, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by an infant great-grandchild; a brother, Walter 'Jack' Wells and two sisters, Patricia McCleary and Peggy Wells.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Burial will follow to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood where a contingent from the United States Marine Corps will render military honors.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the mortuary.
For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested those be offered to the , 6500 Technology Dr., Suite 100, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019