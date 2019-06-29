Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Avon - Russell G. Roseboom

87, Avon, passed away June 28, 2019. He had been a long-time dairy farmer and had worked for Burpee Seed Co. for 25 years. An avid euchre player in Hendricks County, he also enjoyed operating a flea market. Survivors include sons David Roseboom, Dean Roseboom, Richard Roseboom and Rex Roseboom; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Mon. July 1 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am on Tues. July 2. Burial will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Fayette. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 29, 2019
