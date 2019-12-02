|
|
Ruth A. Lindsey
Carmel - 84, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born February 15, 1935 in Leavenworth, Kansas to the late Howard and Erie Alexander. Ruth married Garland Dean Lindsey, who preceded her in death. She was a member of Carmel United Methodist church where she was the director of early childhood ministries for over 22 years. Ruth was also involved with Family Promise and NAMI.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, with funeral services there Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Ruth is survived by her son, Neal Lindsey; daughter, Leah Cannon (Jeff); grandchildren, Colton Cannon, Dean Cannon and Declan Cannon; and brothers, Dick Alexander (Kathie) and Dudley Alexander (Virgie).
Memorial contributions may be made to Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032 or Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, 1850 N Arsenal Ave., IN 46218. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019