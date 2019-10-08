|
|
Ruth A. McCarter
Zionsville - Ruth A. McCarter of Zionsville died at peace on October 4, 2019, at the age of 91 after a long battle with Alzheimer's dementia. She was born in Laton, California on December 2, 1927 to Frank and Edith Hammond. Ruth is survived by a brother; her children, Barbara Steinmetz, and Charles J. McCarter and daughter in law Jane McCarter Hazelwood (wife of the late Mark McCarter); her grandchildren Christina, Jennifer, Megan, James, and Emily; and her great-grandchildren Morgan, Kaylee, Lilly, Sarah, Jack, and Anna. She was preceded in death by her parents, the remainder of her siblings, her husband of 70 years, Charles W. McCarter, son Mark W. McCarter and a beloved infant son Michiel L. McCarter.
In 1945, after graduation from Laton High School, Ruth went to San Francisco to work in the war effort. While living in San Francisco, she met the love of her life, Charles McCarter on a blind date. Charles from Macy, Indiana was serving in the Navy. They married on December 1, 1945 in Carson City, Nevada. Charles and Ruth made their homes in Macy, Peru, Nashville, and lastly Zionsville, Indiana
Ruth belonged to the Macy, Nashville, and Zionsville Christian Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a Cub Scout Leader in Nashville. And along with Charles, they were very active in the Democratic party. Ruth was a member of the Zionsville Homemakers Club. Ruth worked for the Eagle Union School Corporation in the school's cafeteria. During this time, she started her own home business baking and decorating cakes
The memorial visitation is scheduled for Friday October 11, 2019 at 10:00 to 11:00 am at Flanner Buchanan - Zionsville. There will be a service to honor her life at 11:00am. Anyone who would like to share a story about Ruth can do so at the end of the service.
The family would like to thank Brownsburg Meadows and Anew Home Care Hospice service for the care and comfort Ruth was provided. Memorial contributions to the in care of the funeral home would be appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019