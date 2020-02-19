|
Ruth Adele Weinberg Tavel
Ruth died peacefully in her sleep on January 31, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1922, in Louisville, KY, to Belle Goldstein Weinberg and Dr. Samuel Weinberg. After her father died in 1945, when Ruth was just thirteen, she moved to Indianapolis with her Mother and brother and sister. She attended Shortridge High School and after graduation went on to study Interior Design at the University of Arizona.
Ruth lived a good long life, from scraping her knees jumping off the back of ice trucks as a child to chipping her nails writing emails in her senior years. Ruth dearly loved to swim and admired dolphins immensely. One afternoon while living in Florida, Ruth had the thrilling experience of swimming with dolphins, a dream come true. She was never happier than when she had a fish pole in her hand or her hands in the garden's dirt. Ruth enjoyed cooking and was known for her vegetable soup, which she simmered on the stove for two days. It was the best! Ruth loved taking long walks through the Indiana woods and traveling the globe. She and her husband Dave toured around Mexico, Italy, Spain, China, NZ, Africa and many states in the US. She loved dogs, flowers, bird watching and books. Ruth was a devoted volunteer with many Indianapolis organizations and could often be found at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Ruth treasured her over 60-year marriage to Dave. They shared an enduring love for one another. She had many close friendships and will be remembered for her warmth, good stories, sense of humor and vibrant spirit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dave, son Billy, brother Maurice and sister Sonja. She is survived by her children, Martha, Theresa, and Charles (Sue), grandchild Nicole (Bradley), and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in the late spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions are gratefully accepted by The .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020