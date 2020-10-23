Ruth Altop
Ruth E. (McDonald) Altop, age 83 passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at her home in Brown County.
Ruth was born on April 18, 1937 in Indianapolis, to her parents, the late Virgil L. and Esther Clara Frieda (Bruchert) McDonald. She was a 1955 graduate of Southport High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1960 from Indiana Central College in Indianapolis.
Ruth retired in 1993 from the Human Resources Department of Eli Lily & Co. in Indianapolis after 28 years of service. Prior to that, she worked as a Secretary for L.S. Ayres & Co. in downtown Indianapolis for 10 years.
On March 27, 1965, Ruth married her first husband, Harold E. Bullington in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1989 after 23 loving years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Raymond Leon McDonald and Larry Richard McDonald.
In October of 1993, Ruth married Jackie E. "Jack" Altop in Brown County. He loving survives after 26 years of marriage. She is also survived by sisters, Pauline Heal and Lucille Westra, both of Indianapolis.
Ruth was a lifetime member of the Brown County Historical Society, the Fruitdale Fire Company and the International Association of Administrative Professionals. She was also a 30-year member of the Bean Blossom Boosters. Ruth enjoyed easy listening and Broadway music. She was an avid reader and in her earlier years, kept active with horseback riding and dancing.
The Rev. Darrel Miller will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be made to the Altop family at www.meredith-clark.com
