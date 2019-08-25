|
Ruth Ann Blackburn
Zionsville - Ruth Ann Gallagher Blackburn, 91, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born to the late Edward and Edith Gallagher and spent much of her youth living with her grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Sam Brown.
Born in Findley, Ohio, in 1928, she was raised in Sebring, Ohio, and graduated from Sebring High School. Ruth Ann received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Kent State in 1950 where she was actively involved in drama, music, Delta Gamma sorority, and was elected as "Miss Kent State" on homecoming weekend of her junior year.
Following graduation, Ruth Ann taught 3rd Grade at Garfield School in Lakewood, Ohio, until 1956 when she married her late husband, WWII veteran Dr. Howard Blackburn. The couple then moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where Dr. Blackburn was a radiologist at Norton Memorial Hospi-tal.
Ruth Ann and Dr. Blackburn moved to Noblesville, Indiana, in the early 1960s to raise a family. Ruth Ann was heavily involved in community activities, Meals on Wheels, barbershop singing, railroading and her kid's activities. Ruth Ann had a gift for hospitality and enjoyed hosting extend-ed family, friends and often international missionaries at her home off Allisonville Road. Her's was the home where most big family gatherings were hosted and many family memories were created.
Fiercely protective and proud of her family, nothing gave Ruth Ann more joy than attending a school event, a game, or a performance that included her grandchildren. The trained teacher, Ruth Ann volunteered regularly at Heritage Christian School to be alongside her grandchildren and to help encourage young people to use a Biblical foundation throughout their lives.
An avid sports fan, Ruth Ann was passionate about local sports teams, the sports in which her grandchildren participated - especially lacrosse and racing, and a fan of sports talk radio.
Strong in her faith, Ruth Ann attended Faith Missionary Church in Indianapolis for many of her years living in Noblesville. Later she attended Grace Church and College Park Church. Ruth Ann and Dr. Blackburn loved to travel - starting with a honeymoon to Bermuda, and they visited many places around the US, often by train, and the world. Ruth Ann also loved to drive, and it was not unusual for her to drive long stints through the night to make the next destination or to ensure she was home early to see family.
Following Dr. Blackburn's retirement, Ruth Ann enjoyed living on the water at Morse Lake in Cic-ero, Indiana, and, since 2012 in Zionsville, Indiana, where she lived the past year with her daugh-ter and her family.
Ruth Ann is survived by a daughter, Beth Ann Boles, a son, John Blackburn, & a step-son, Roger Blackburn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Martha Blackburn Williams, Conor Daly, Baylee Blackburn Tobin, Colin Daly, Christian Daly, Mia Blackburn, Carter Boles & Lily Blackburn and one great-grandchild, Avery Williams.
A family and friend celebration will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Indiana Funeral Care located at 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage contributions be given to College Park Global Mis-sions Outreach, 2606 W. 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46268.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019