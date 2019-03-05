Services
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 S. State Street
Westerville, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Latter Day Saints
5835 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Latter Day Saints
5835 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH
Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell Obituary
Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell

Westerville - Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell, 89, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A memorial service honoring Ruth Ann's life will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10 AM at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 5835 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH. The family will receive callers Friday, March 8 from 4 to 7 PM at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street, Westerville, OH, and at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ruth Ann's memory to Touching Little Lives at 4882 Bixby Ridge Dr E, Groveport, OH 43125. To read Ruth Ann's complete obituary, please go to http://www.HillFuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
