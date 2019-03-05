|
|
Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell
Westerville - Ruth Ann (Cain) Leavell, 89, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A memorial service honoring Ruth Ann's life will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10 AM at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 5835 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH. The family will receive callers Friday, March 8 from 4 to 7 PM at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street, Westerville, OH, and at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ruth Ann's memory to Touching Little Lives at 4882 Bixby Ridge Dr E, Groveport, OH 43125. To read Ruth Ann's complete obituary, please go to http://www.HillFuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019