Ruth C Smith
Indianapolis - Sept. 3, 1953 - Aug. 12, 2019
Loving, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert, Casilda Smith and her son David and daughter Christina.
She leaves behind 3 brothers, Robert John, Paul. 4 children Jimmy, Chris, Angie and Daniel. She also had 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sat., Aug 24th 2019 with services starting at 3:00 pm to 6:00, New Hope Christian Church, 5780 South Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019