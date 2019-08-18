Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Hope Christian Church
5780 South Main Street
Whitestown, IN
Ruth C. Smith


1953 - 2019
Ruth C. Smith Obituary
Ruth C Smith

Indianapolis - Sept. 3, 1953 - Aug. 12, 2019

Loving, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

She was preceded in death by parents Robert, Casilda Smith and her son David and daughter Christina.

She leaves behind 3 brothers, Robert John, Paul. 4 children Jimmy, Chris, Angie and Daniel. She also had 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Sat., Aug 24th 2019 with services starting at 3:00 pm to 6:00, New Hope Christian Church, 5780 South Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019
