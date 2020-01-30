|
Ruth Colclesser
Speedway - Ruth Alice Colclesser
of Speedway passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on July 11, 1925 on a farm in Morgan County. She was the daughter of Grace and Rees Coster. Ruth was a graduate from Monrovia High School and then attended Indiana State University at Terre Haute. Ruth loved living in Speedway. Some of her favorite activities were being a stay at home mother, being a Cub Scout Den Mother, being a past president of Speedway Schools PTA, playing bridge with her friends and golf at the Brickyard. She was a member of the Speedway Christian Church for over 65 years. She was president of the Women's Fellowship for 2 years, Circle leader several years, spent 15 years on the Service Committee and Chairperson for reorganization of the church kitchen. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband of over 49 years William Colclesser, by her brother, John Coster and sister, Mary Ellen Randall. She is survived by her son Richard Colclesser and his wife Susan granddaughter, Amy Joyner and her husband Clarke; great grandson, Logan Pelfree; 7 nieces and nephews, Lenore Frank, Eric Randall, Esther Randall, Cindy Ruth Fuller, Judy de Grafenreid, Charles Coster and David Coster. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Speedway Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020