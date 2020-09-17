Ruth Corey George
Westfield - Ruth Corey George, 105, of Indianapolis passed away Tuesday. She was born to the late Sam and Mary Corey July 11, 1915 and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1932. Ruth married Joe George in 1940. Until recently, Ruth lived in Indianapolis.
She is survived by four sons, David, Stephen, Carl, and Ken. She also loved 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Ruth survived cancer three times, the first world-wide pandemic, the first world war, the Great Depression, the second world war, and every war after that. She saw 18 U.S. presidents serve the country and witnessed every modern electrical appliance ever produced. She also saw the second pandemic in the United States.
When she was 12 years old, Ruth worked for her uncle in his corner grocery store. She labored six days a week, 10 hours a day, and earned $8 a week. Her work ethic all her life was unmatched.
Ruth partnered with her husband, Joe, in many family owned businesses until his retirement in 1978. Ruth loved to write poetry and at 102, the poems she wrote over a lifetime were published in a collection called, Of Faith and Family Reflections. It was a bestseller among family members.
Ruth lived for her family and would tell anyone within earshot about her four boys. Her teachings and moral values were incomparable. She was a woman whose faith was the cornerstone and guiding light in her life and that deep seated belief never wavered or changed. Her kind attitude towards everyone is legendary.
Ruth's strong faith in God helped her through her bouts with cancer. She once wrote, "Someday (not in my lifetime), this treacherous disease will be conquered. God will give us the knowledge, strength and wisdom that are needed."
The family wishes to thank all the care givers at Wellbrooke of Westfield for the exceptional care they afforded Ruth.
Ruth was a life-long member of St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Building Fund. The funeral will be this Saturday at 12:00. The funeral will be limited because of Covid, but may be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/stgindy
