Ruth Eileen (Fritsch) Sinclair
Indianapolis - Ruth Eileen (Fritsch) Sinclair 93 of Indianapolis passed away Friday January 31, 2020. Ruth was born in Batesville, IN on August 02, 1926 to Clarence F and Verna L (Severinghaus) Fritsch. Ruth was a 1944 graduate of Batesville High School. Ruth volunteers in the chaplain's office at the Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center for 37 years. She was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church and currently worshiping at St Andrew Lutheran Church in Speedway. She was preceded in death in September 2004 by her husband Donald E. Sinclair and her son in law John Gray. Funeral services will be held on Friday February 07, 2020 at St Andrew Lutheran Church at Noon with calling one hour prior to the service. Ruth is survived by her children; David L. (Elaine) Sinclair and Diane E. Gray, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be given to the church. Entombment will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Whitestown, IN. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020