Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ruth Eloise Burcham


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Eloise Burcham Obituary
Ruth Eloise Burcham

Indianapolis - Ruth Eloise Burcham, 76, Indianapolis, passed away March 9, 2019. Ruth was born October 9, 1942 to the late Louis and Avanell Faye Oskins. Ruth married James Larry Burcham on December 10, 1960 and he survives. She was employed with the Franklin Township Schools for many years.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 58 years James Burcham; daughter Pamela (Mike) Matthews; son James (Kathy) Burcham II; and grandchildren Robyn, Ian, and Kylie Matthews, and Ryan and Megan Skojac.

Celebration of Life Services for Ruth will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
