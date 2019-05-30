|
|
Ruth Emily Baldwin
of Peru, Indiana - age 98, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Peru. Ruth was born January 24, 1921 to the late Minnie Belle (Dague) and Chester Earl Haworth. Ruth is also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Baldwin, Sr.; sons, David Earl Baldwin and Donald Lee Baldwin; and all her siblings. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Indianapolis and attended First Christian Church in Peru.
Ruth is survived by her children, Joseph C. Baldwin, Jr. (Andrea), Carolyn Jean Baldwin Seymoure (David), and Kathy Mae Baldwin Benge; daughter-in-law, Dee Baldwin; grandchildren, Sherri Baldwin Wooldridge (Robert), Sandra Baldwin Mountcastle (Mark), Donna Baldwin Tressler (David), Stephanie Kay Binney (Nora), Shelley Binney, Stephen Kent Binney (Jena), Patrick David Seymoure (Michelle), Christina Baldwin Flanagan (BJ), Elizabeth Baldwin Hemosilla, Robert Stephen Benge (Shawna), Jessica Anne Benge Gibson (Jeremy), and Jonathon Baldwin; 39 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana. Her funeral service officiated by George McCarty will occur Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to , 5635 W 96th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Baldwin family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019