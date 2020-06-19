Ruth Frieda Uhrig Panelli



Ruth Frieda Uhrig Panelli died April 25, 2020, of natural causes.



Ruth was born in Deidesheim, Germany on May 2, 1925. A year later, she moved to the USA with her parents (Kurt & Pauline). 1930 brought younger brother Richard. Ruth graduated as valedictorian from her NYC high school at the age of 16. In 1941, the family moved back to Germany, where she graduated university. Ruth was a civilian on the ground in WWII. Her knowledge of 3 languages enabled her to work as an interpreter for the U.S. War Dept. Ruth moved back to the US and gained U.S. citizenship after the war.



Ruth had a prosperous career working for TWA, Garcia, and the Levolor Blind Company. She fulfilled various roles including Personnel Director, Exec Secretary to the VP, and Administrative Director. She had the support of husband Ray Panelli, mother Pauline, and daughter Patricia. Ruth married Ray on April 11, 1953, they were married 49 years until his death in 2002. They moved to Carmel, IN in 1987, to be near Pat and her family.



Having been a refugee during the war she sponsored refugees from all over the world throughout her lifetime. Ruth enjoyed the hobbies of reading, bowling, tournament level bridge, and auction shopping. She was active at her local church and had a full social life.



She moved with her family to Michigan in 2009 and then Texas in 2015. She was loved very much and will be missed tremendously. She is survived by her daughter Pat (John) Billinghire; Her grandchildren John Jr, Tricia (Daniel) Ladenburg, Kristen (Joe) Robinson and Victoria (Kevin Stover); her brother, Richard (Elenore) Uhrig; and 8 great-grandchildren









