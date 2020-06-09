Ruth Fuhrmann
Carmel - Ruth I. Fuhrmann, 93, of Carmel, passed away on June 6, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6111 S. Shelby St, Indianapolis, with the service at 12:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.