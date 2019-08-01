Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
Indianapolis - Ruth G. Sipe, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 28, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park, 425 N Holt Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46222. A service honoring both Ruth and her daughter, Karen L. Sipe, will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
