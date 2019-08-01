|
|
Ruth G. Sipe
Indianapolis - Ruth G. Sipe, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 28, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park, 425 N Holt Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46222. A service honoring both Ruth and her daughter, Karen L. Sipe, will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019