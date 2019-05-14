Services
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Ruth Rosenthal
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Beth Israel Cemetery
Woodbridge, IN
Carmel - Carmel, IN, formerly of Monroe Township, NJ and Sarasota, FL; died on May 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Ruth was born on April 12, 1923, in Norwalk, CT, to the late Morris and Sarah Uris Grossman.

Born with a quick and curious mind and gifted in math, Ruth started keeping accounts for her father's business at age 14. She set her heart on attending college, only to be disappointed to learn her family had no money for tuition. Before and during WWII, she worked as a bookkeeper in Norwalk, while attending classes and pursuing self-education in books, lectures, museums and theatres.

She met her future husband, the late Murray W. Rosenthal, on a blind date following the war and followed him to New Jersey in 1950. Marriage was a partnership for them, especially at the duplicate bridge table, where they both excelled and reached the esteemed level of Life Master. They shared 57 beautiful years together. In New Jersey, Ruth deployed her organizational and strategic skills by participating in and taking leadership roles at many volunteer organizations, including Brandeis National Committee. She was an ardent and vocal champion of women's rights and equal justice.

Survivors include daughter, Ellen Rosenthal (Ted Logan), Indianapolis, IN; daughter-in-law, Julie Rosenthal, Sierra Madre, CA; five grandsons, Michael Rosenthal (Ania), New Delhi, India, William Rosenthal, Santa Monica, CA, Daniel Logan (Tara Ravindra), Washington, DC, Samuel Logan, Burlington, VT and Paul Logan, San Francisco, CA; and one great granddaughter, Emma Rosenthal. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Mark M. Rosenthal of Sierra Madre, CA.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise on Old Meridian for their excellent care.

Memorial contributions made be made to two of Ruth's favorite charities, the Southern Poverty Law Center (donate.splcenter.org) or Planned Parenthood (www.weareplannedparenthood.org). A graveside service will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ on, May 16, 2019.

To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
