|
|
Ruth H. Talcott
West Lafayette - Ruth H. Talcott, 91, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at University Place. She was born October 1, 1927, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Dr. Ray and Marian Howard and graduated from New Castle High School. Ruth dedicated 25 years of her life to Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Surviving are her sons Brian (Nancy) Talcott of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Brent (Lisa) Talcott of Lafayette. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of the service at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in Ruth's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019