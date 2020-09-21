Ruth H. Vest



Martinsville - Ruth H. Vest, 77, of Martinsville, passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Winfred G. Vest; sons, Jerry Vest and Jeff Vest; brothers, Gately Marks and Rollin Marks.



Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.









