Ruth H. Vest
Ruth H. Vest

Martinsville - Ruth H. Vest, 77, of Martinsville, passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Winfred G. Vest; sons, Jerry Vest and Jeff Vest; brothers, Gately Marks and Rollin Marks.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
539 E Washington St.
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-5775
