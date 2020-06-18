Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Mrs. Ruth Huggins Knox 99 of Indianapolis, passed away June 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Mon. June 22, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.









